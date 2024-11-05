Halftime Report

A win for Marquette would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Stony Brook 48-30.

If Marquette keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Stony Brook will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: Stony Brook 0-0, Marquette 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Stony Brook Seawolves will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Marquette Golden Eagles. Tip off is scheduled at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Fiserv Forum.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Marquette didn't give up the ball easily last season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Stony Brook struggles in that department as they averaged only 10.3.

Looking back to last season, Marquette had a stellar season and finished 23-8. Similarly, Stony Brook assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 17-14.

Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Marquette, as the team is favored by a full 23 points. They finished last season with a 17-11-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Marquette is a big 23-point favorite against Stony Brook, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 22-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

