Who's Playing

UConn Huskies @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: UConn 15-6, Marquette 18-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $59.30

What to Know

UConn has gone 8-2 against Marquette recently and they'll look to pad the win column further on Saturday. The two teams will face off in a Big East battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. The Huskies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80 points per game this season.

UConn took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They came out on top against DePaul by a score of 72-61.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UConn to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tarris Reed Jr., who went 6 for 8 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds and two steals. Reed Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against Xavier on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Solo Ball, who had 16 points plus five rebounds and two blocks.

UConn was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists (they're ranked third in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as DePaul only racked up seven.

Meanwhile, Marquette waltzed into their game on Tuesday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They walked away with a 78-69 win over the Bulldogs.

Among those leading the charge was Stevie Mitchell, who went 9 for 14 en route to 22 points plus five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Kam Jones, who went 7 for 13 en route to 17 points.

UConn is on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 14 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 15-6 record this season. As for Marquette, their victory was their fifth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 18-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UConn hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Marquette (currently ranked first) struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 8.9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UConn is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 8-12-1 ATS record.

Odds

Marquette is a solid 6.5-point favorite against UConn, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UConn has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Marquette.