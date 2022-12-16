Who's Playing

Creighton @ Marquette

Current Records: Creighton 6-5; Marquette 8-3

What to Know

The Creighton Bluejays won both of their matches against the Marquette Golden Eagles last season (83-82 and 74-63) and are aiming for the same result Friday. Creighton and Marquette will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. The Golden Eagles will be strutting in after a win while the Bluejays will be stumbling in from a loss.

Creighton lost a heartbreaker to the Arizona State Sun Devils when they met last December, and they left with a heavy heart again on Monday. It was close but no cigar for Creighton as they fell 73-71 to ASU. Despite the defeat, Creighton got a solid performance out of center Fredrick King, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds along with five blocks.

Meanwhile, Marquette strolled past the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 79-64. Marquette relied on the efforts of forward Oso Ighodaro, who posted a double-double on 18 boards and 16 points, and guard Kam Jones, who had 25 points in addition to six rebounds.

Creighton is expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Creighton is now 6-5 while the Golden Eagles sit at 8-3. Marquette is 4-3 after wins this season, and Creighton is 0-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a 4-point favorite against the Bluejays, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Creighton have won eight out of their last 15 games against Marquette.