Who's Playing

Georgetown @ Marquette

Current Records: Georgetown 5-11; Marquette 12-4

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Georgetown and the Marquette Golden Eagles will face off in a Big East battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Hoyas will be looking to right the ship.

Georgetown ended up a good deal behind the Villanova Wildcats when they played on Wednesday, losing 73-57.

Meanwhile, Marquette strolled past the St. John's Red Storm with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 96-85. Marquette can attribute much of their success to forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who had 29 points along with seven rebounds.

Georgetown is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

The Hoyas are now 5-11 while the Golden Eagles sit at 12-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Georgetown is second worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.4 on average. Marquette's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 20th most points per game in college basketball at 82.4. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Marquette have won ten out of their last 14 games against Georgetown.