Who's Playing
Georgetown @ Marquette
Current Records: Georgetown 5-11; Marquette 12-4
What to Know
The Georgetown Hoyas have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Georgetown and the Marquette Golden Eagles will face off in a Big East battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Hoyas will be looking to right the ship.
Georgetown ended up a good deal behind the Villanova Wildcats when they played on Wednesday, losing 73-57.
Meanwhile, Marquette strolled past the St. John's Red Storm with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 96-85. Marquette can attribute much of their success to forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who had 29 points along with seven rebounds.
Georgetown is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.
The Hoyas are now 5-11 while the Golden Eagles sit at 12-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Georgetown is second worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.4 on average. Marquette's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 20th most points per game in college basketball at 82.4. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Golden Eagles are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Marquette have won ten out of their last 14 games against Georgetown.
- Feb 16, 2022 - Marquette 77 vs. Georgetown 66
- Jan 07, 2022 - Marquette 92 vs. Georgetown 64
- Mar 10, 2021 - Georgetown 68 vs. Marquette 49
- Jan 02, 2021 - Marquette 64 vs. Georgetown 60
- Feb 26, 2020 - Marquette 93 vs. Georgetown 72
- Jan 18, 2020 - Marquette 84 vs. Georgetown 80
- Mar 09, 2019 - Georgetown 86 vs. Marquette 84
- Jan 15, 2019 - Marquette 74 vs. Georgetown 71
- Feb 26, 2018 - Marquette 90 vs. Georgetown 86
- Dec 30, 2017 - Marquette 74 vs. Georgetown 65
- Feb 11, 2017 - Georgetown 80 vs. Marquette 62
- Dec 28, 2016 - Marquette 76 vs. Georgetown 66
- Mar 01, 2016 - Marquette 88 vs. Georgetown 87
- Jan 02, 2016 - Georgetown 80 vs. Marquette 70