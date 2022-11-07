Who's Playing

Radford @ Marquette

What to Know

The Radford Highlanders and the Marquette Golden Eagles are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at Fiserv Forum. Radford struggled last season, ending up 10-19. Marquette went 19-13 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 95-63 to the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first round.

Since the experts predict a loss, the Highlanders will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.98

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 18-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.