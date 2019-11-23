Watch Marquette vs. Robert Morris: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Marquette (home) vs. Robert Morris (away)

Current Records: Marquette 2-1; Robert Morris 1-5

What to Know

The Marquette Golden Eagles will take on the Robert Morris Colonials at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette is the favorite in this one, with an expected 24-point margin of victory.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 27 turnovers, the Wisconsin Badgers took down the Golden Eagles 77-61 on Sunday. G Markus Howard had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with 18 points on 6-for-21 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris came up short against the Illinois-Chicago Flames, falling 72-62.

This next game looks promising for Marquette, who are favored by a full 24 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: Fox Sports 2
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 24-point favorite against the Colonials.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 23.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

