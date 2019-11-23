Watch Marquette vs. Robert Morris: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Marquette vs. Robert Morris basketball game
Who's Playing
Marquette (home) vs. Robert Morris (away)
Current Records: Marquette 2-1; Robert Morris 1-5
What to Know
The Marquette Golden Eagles will take on the Robert Morris Colonials at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette is the favorite in this one, with an expected 24-point margin of victory.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 27 turnovers, the Wisconsin Badgers took down the Golden Eagles 77-61 on Sunday. G Markus Howard had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with 18 points on 6-for-21 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 35 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Robert Morris came up short against the Illinois-Chicago Flames, falling 72-62.
This next game looks promising for Marquette, who are favored by a full 24 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Golden Eagles are a big 24-point favorite against the Colonials.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 23.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 136
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
