Current Records: Duquesne 5-2, Marshall 2-5

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

The Duquesne Dukes will head out on the road to face off against the Marshall Thundering Herd at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Henderson Center. Duquesne might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Dukes beat the Anteaters 66-62.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Duquesne to victory, but perhaps none more so than Andrei Savrasov, who scored 15 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 steals. David Dixon was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with 5 rebounds and 5 blocks.

Meanwhile, Marshall's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 79-74 to the RedHawks. Marshall didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Duquesne have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Marshall struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Duquesne came up short against Marshall when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 82-71. Can Duquesne avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Marshall has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Duquesne.