Who's Playing

Duquesne Dukes @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: Duquesne 5-2, Marshall 2-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

Marshall will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Duquesne Dukes at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Marshall is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

The point spread may have favored Marshall last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 79-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the RedHawks.

Meanwhile, the Dukes didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Anteaters on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 66-62 win.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Duquesne to victory, but perhaps none more so than Andrei Savrasov, who scored 15 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of David Dixon, who scored 12 points along with 5 rebounds and 5 blocks.

The Wildcats' victory bumped their season record to 5-1 while the Thundering Herd's loss dropped theirs to 2-4.

While only Duquesne took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Duquesne is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This will be Marshall's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Marshall have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Duquesne struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Duquesne is a 5-point favorite against Marshall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

Series History

Marshall has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Duquesne.