Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: James Madison 24-3, Marshall 12-15

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Marshall is heading back home. They and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cam Henderson Center.

The point spread may have favored Marshall on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 74-67 to the Chanticleers.

Meanwhile, James Madison had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18.2 points), and they went ahead and made it six on Saturday. They walked away with an 87-80 victory over the Eagles.

The Thundering Herd's defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 12-15. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.8 points per game. As for the Dukes, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 24-3 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Marshall have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Marshall lost to the Dukes at home by a decisive 67-52 margin in their previous matchup back in January. Will Marshall have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

James Madison has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Marshall.