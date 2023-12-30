Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: Louisiana 7-5, Marshall 5-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns and the Marshall Thundering Herd are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at Henderson Center. Louisiana will be strutting in after a win while Marshall will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Friday, the Ragin Cajuns didn't have too much trouble with the Owls on the road as they won 84-67.

Louisiana's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Kobe Julien led the charge by scoring 19 points along with five rebounds. Joe Charles was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 11 points and 16 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Marshall last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 78-69 to the Seahawks.

The Ragin Cajuns' victory ended a seven-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 7-5. As for the Thundering Herd, they have fallen quite a ways from their 24-7 record last season and are now at 5-8.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Louisiana hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.4 points per game. However, it's not like Marshall struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Louisiana beat Marshall 77-67 when the teams last played back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for Louisiana since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Marshall and Louisiana both have 1 win in their last 2 games.