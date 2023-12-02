Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 3-3, Marshall 2-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

After five games on the road, Marshall is heading back home. They will take on the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

It's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Marshall found out the hard way last Friday. They took a serious blow against the Wildcats, falling 118-82.

Marshall's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Nate Martin, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Obinna Anochili-Killen who scored 22 points along with 6 rebounds. Martin hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for three straight games.

Meanwhile, the RedHawks were fully in charge on Tuesday, breezing past the Golden Eagles 82-43 at home. The win was just what Miami (Ohio) needed coming off of a 90-60 defeat in their prior contest.

The Thundering Herd's loss dropped their record down to 2-4. As for the RedHawks, the victory got them back to even at 3-3.

Looking forward, Marshall is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Marshall have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Miami (Ohio) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Marshall is a big 11.5-point favorite against Miami (Ohio), according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Thundering Herd, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Marshall won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.