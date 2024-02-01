Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: Old Dominion 5-16, Marshall 11-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Old Dominion has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Marshall Thundering Herd will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Cam Henderson Center. Coming off a loss in a game Old Dominion was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, the Monarchs came up short against the Eagles and fell 76-70.

Meanwhile, the Thundering Herd strolled past the Golden Eagles with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 83-67. The win made it back-to-back wins for Marshall.

The Monarchs have not been sharp recently as the team's lost nine of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-16 record this season. As for the Thundering Herd, the win got them back to even at 11-11.

While only Old Dominion took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, Marshall is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. Bettors picking Old Dominion against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a nine-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Old Dominion took their win against the Thundering Herd when the teams last played two weeks ago by a conclusive 91-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Old Dominion since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Marshall is a big 10-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Thundering Herd, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Marshall has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Old Dominion.