Who's Playing

South Alabama Jaguars @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: South Alabama 8-8, Marshall 9-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Cam Henderson Center. South Alabama is crawling into this contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Marshall will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Last Wednesday, the Thundering Herd beat the Eagles 79-74. 79 seems to be a good number for Marshall as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact South Alabama found out the hard way on Thursday. They were dealt a punishing 89-55 defeat at the hands of the Dukes.

Despite their defeat, South Alabama saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Isiah Gaiter, who scored 16 points, was perhaps the best of all.

The Thundering Herd are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-8 record this season. As for the Jaguars, their loss dropped their record down to 8-8.