What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Marshall Thundering Herd and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Cam Henderson Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Marshall can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. They walked away with a 77-68 victory over the Panthers. With that victory, Marshall brought their scoring average up to 75 points per game.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 2 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 79-63 win over the Chanticleers. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, as Southern Miss did.

The Thundering Herd's victory bumped their record up to 10-11. As for the Golden Eagles, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 12-8 record this season.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Marshall have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went Marshall's way against Southern Miss in their previous meeting back in January of 2023 as Marshall made off with a 89-67 win. Will Marshall repeat their success, or does Southern Miss have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Marshall has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Southern Miss.