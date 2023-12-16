Who's Playing

UNCG Spartans @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: UNCG 8-1, Marshall 3-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UNCG has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Marshall Thundering Herd at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Henderson Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Sunday, the Spartans were able to grind out a solid victory over the Phoenix, taking the game 82-73.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Marshall and Toledo didn't disappoint and broke past the 163.5 point over/under on Wednesday. The Thundering Herd were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 88-87 to the Rockets. Even though they lost, Marshall's still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.1 points per game (they're now ranked 174th in scoring overall).

Even though they lost, Marshall were working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

The Spartans pushed their record up to 8-1 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.1 points per game. As for the Thundering Herd, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-7 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as UNCG and Marshall are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UNCG hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.1 points per game. However, it's not like Marshall struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UNCG was able to grind out a solid win over Marshall in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, winning 75-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for UNCG since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UNCG won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.