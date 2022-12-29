Who's Playing

App. State @ Marshall

Current Records: App. State 7-6; Marshall 11-2

What to Know

Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Marshall Thundering Herd and the App. State Mountaineers will face off at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Henderson Center. Marshall is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

The Thundering Herd took their matchup against the Glenville State Pioneers last week by a conclusive 99-73 score.

Meanwhile, Appalachian State lost to the Santa Barbara Gauchos by a decisive 61-50 margin.

Marshall is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while Appalachian State has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

Marshall's victory brought them up to 11-2 while the Mountaineers' defeat pulled them down to 7-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Thundering Herd come into the game boasting the eighth most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.8. Appalachian State is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with five blocked shots per game on average, good for 33rd best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.