Who's Playing
App. State @ Marshall
Current Records: App. State 7-6; Marshall 11-2
What to Know
A Sun Belt battle is on tap between the Marshall Thundering Herd and the App. State Mountaineers at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Henderson Center. Marshall is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.
Everything went the Thundering Herd's way against the Glenville State Pioneers last week as they made off with a 99-73 win.
Meanwhile, Appalachian State received a tough blow last Wednesday as they fell 61-50 to the Santa Barbara Gauchos.
Marshall is now 11-2 while Appalachian State sits at 7-6. Marshall is 9-1 after wins this year, and the Mountaineers are 3-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.