Who's Playing

App. State @ Marshall

Current Records: App. State 7-6; Marshall 11-2

What to Know

A Sun Belt battle is on tap between the Marshall Thundering Herd and the App. State Mountaineers at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Henderson Center. Marshall is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Everything went the Thundering Herd's way against the Glenville State Pioneers last week as they made off with a 99-73 win.

Meanwhile, Appalachian State received a tough blow last Wednesday as they fell 61-50 to the Santa Barbara Gauchos.

Marshall is now 11-2 while Appalachian State sits at 7-6. Marshall is 9-1 after wins this year, and the Mountaineers are 3-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.