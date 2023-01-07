Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina @ Marshall

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 7-7; Marshall 12-4

What to Know

A Sun Belt battle is on tap between the Marshall Thundering Herd and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Henderson Center.

The point spread favored Marshall on Thursday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 81-76 to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina was just a bucket shy of a win on Thursday and fell 63-62 to the App. State Mountaineers.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.