Who's Playing

Coppin State @ Marshall

Current Records: Coppin State 3-2; Marshall 2-1

What to Know

The Coppin State Eagles will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Henderson Center at 7 p.m. ET Saturday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Coppin State beat the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 90-85 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Marshall Thundering Herd took their contest against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Thursday by a conclusive 95-69 score.

The Eagles are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Coppin State up to 3-2 and Marshall to 2-1. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Coppin State is worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 82.4 on average. Marshall's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 89.3 points per game on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.