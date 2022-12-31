Who's Playing

James Madison @ Marshall

Current Records: James Madison 10-4; Marshall 12-2

What to Know

Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Marshall Thundering Herd and the James Madison Dukes will face off at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Henderson Center. Marshall is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

The Thundering Herd ended the year with a bang, routing the App. State Mountaineers 79-53 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, James Madison wrapped up 2022 with a 63-47 win over the Georgia State Panthers.

Marshall is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (9-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Marshall is now 12-2 while James Madison sits at 10-4. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Thundering Herd rank 18th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 83.3 on average. But the Dukes are even better: they enter the matchup with 91 points per game on average, which is the best in college basketball. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a 4.5-point favorite against the Dukes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

James Madison have won both of the games they've played against Marshall in the last eight years.