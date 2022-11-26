Who's Playing
Morehead State @ Marshall
Current Records: Morehead State 3-3; Marshall 4-1
What to Know
The Marshall Thundering Herd and the Morehead State Eagles are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (2-2-1), but not for long. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Henderson Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Marshall can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They had enough points to win and then some against the Chicago State Cougars on Monday, taking their contest 82-70.
As for the Eagles, they have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Kentucky State Thorobreds on Tuesday. Morehead State was completely in charge, breezing past Kentucky State 114-49 at home.
Marshall is now 4-1 while Morehead State sits at 3-3. The Thundering Herd are 3-0 after wins this season, Morehead State 1-1.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Marshall and Morehead State both have two wins in their last five games.
- Dec 16, 2019 - Marshall 89 vs. Morehead State 62
- Dec 10, 2018 - Morehead State 0 vs. Marshall 0
- Nov 16, 2017 - Morehead State 86 vs. Marshall 83
- Nov 16, 2016 - Marshall 85 vs. Morehead State 77
- Nov 24, 2015 - Morehead State 85 vs. Marshall 61