Who's Playing

Morehead State @ Marshall

Current Records: Morehead State 3-3; Marshall 4-1

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd and the Morehead State Eagles are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (2-2-1), but not for long. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Henderson Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Marshall can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They had enough points to win and then some against the Chicago State Cougars on Monday, taking their contest 82-70.

As for the Eagles, they have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Kentucky State Thorobreds on Tuesday. Morehead State was completely in charge, breezing past Kentucky State 114-49 at home.

Marshall is now 4-1 while Morehead State sits at 3-3. The Thundering Herd are 3-0 after wins this season, Morehead State 1-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Marshall and Morehead State both have two wins in their last five games.