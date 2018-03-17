Watch Marshall vs. West Virginia online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, time, date

The No. 13 seed Marshall Thundering Herd will face their in-state "rival," No. 5 seed West Virginia, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The Herd are coming off a huge 81-75 win over No. 4 seed Wichita State, marking the program's first NCAA Tournament victory, and a Sweet 16 spot is on the line against the Mountaineers. West Virginia, meanwhile, took care of business against No. 12 seed Murray State, 85-68.

The last time these two teams met was in 2015, with the Mountaineers winning 86-68. The basis of whether this would be considered a rivalry game is up in the air, however. West Virginia coach Bob Huggins and Marshall coach Dan D'antoni have exchanged verbal blows in the past about the game's meaning. In particular, West Virginia has never had much interest in playing Marshall.

But with a Sweet 16 trip and in-state bragging rights on the line, you can bet there will be plenty of intensity. Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.

About No. 13 seed Marshall

The Thundering Herd won arguably the most entertaining game on the Friday slate, if not the entire first round, against Wichita State. Junior guard Jon Elmore channeled his inner Jimmer Fredette with 27 points, including a 4-of-8 day from beyond the arc. At one point, Elmore's range was almost laughably far. Guard play is important to break Press Virginia's intense defensive gameplan. Will Elmore have another similar performance in store?

About No. 5 seed West Virginia

The 'Eers made easy work of Murray State thanks to star point guard Jevon Carter's 21 points, eight assists and six steals. The team's suffocating defense came up big in the first round, and given the quick turnaround, it stands to reason West Virginia's defense has the edge for Sunday's game. With a win, the Mountaineers will have reached the Sweet 16 in three of the past four years.

Viewing information

