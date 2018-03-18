Watch Marshall vs. West Virginia online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, updates, time, date

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

No. 13 seed Marshall will meet No. 5 seed West Virginia on Sunday. The Thundering Herd became one of the first round success stories on Friday by stunning Wichita State, but face an entirely new challenge Sunday against a defensive-minded West Virginia team built on wreaking havoc and getting you off balance.

About No. 13 seed Marshall

The Thundering Herd won arguably the most entertaining game on the Friday slate, if not the entire first round, against Wichita State. Junior guard Jon Elmore channeled his inner Jimmer Fredette with 27 points, including a 4-of-8 day from beyond the arc. At one point, Elmore's range was almost laughably far. Guard play is important to break West Virginia's intense defensive game plan. Will Elmore have another similar performance in store?

About No. 5 seed West Virginia

The Mountaineers made easy work of Murray State, thanks to star point guard Jevon Carter's 21 points, eight assists and six steals. The team's suffocating defense came up big in the first round, and given the quick turnaround, it stands to reason West Virginia's defense has the edge for Sunday's game. With a win, the Mountaineers will have reached the Sweet 16 in three of the past four years.

Viewing information

Location : San Diego, California



: San Diego, California Date : Sunday, March 18 at approx. 9:40 p.m. ET



: Sunday, March 18 at approx. 9:40 p.m. ET TV : TBS



: TBS Stream: March Madness Live

March Madness Live Follow: CBS Sports App

