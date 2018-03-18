Watch Marshall vs. West Virginia online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, updates, time, date
The currently defunct in-state rivalry has Sweet 16 implications in Sunday's second-round game
Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.
No. 13 seed Marshall will meet No. 5 seed West Virginia on Sunday. The Thundering Herd became one of the first round success stories on Friday by stunning Wichita State, but face an entirely new challenge Sunday against a defensive-minded West Virginia team built on wreaking havoc and getting you off balance.
Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket
About No. 13 seed Marshall
The Thundering Herd won arguably the most entertaining game on the Friday slate, if not the entire first round, against Wichita State. Junior guard Jon Elmore channeled his inner Jimmer Fredette with 27 points, including a 4-of-8 day from beyond the arc. At one point, Elmore's range was almost laughably far. Guard play is important to break West Virginia's intense defensive game plan. Will Elmore have another similar performance in store?
About No. 5 seed West Virginia
The Mountaineers made easy work of Murray State, thanks to star point guard Jevon Carter's 21 points, eight assists and six steals. The team's suffocating defense came up big in the first round, and given the quick turnaround, it stands to reason West Virginia's defense has the edge for Sunday's game. With a win, the Mountaineers will have reached the Sweet 16 in three of the past four years.
So what side do you need to back? Visit SportsLine now to get a strong pick from an advanced computer model that entered the tournament on a red-hot 11-1 run.
Viewing information
- Location: San Diego, California
- Date: Sunday, March 18 at approx. 9:40 p.m. ET
- TV: TBS
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.
-
Nevada coach flings off shirt after win
Eric Musselman delivered an epic postgame speech, then roared into the locker room without...
-
Nevada mounts epic comeback, stuns Cincy
The Bearcats scored only 8 points in the final 10 minutes and Nevada took advantage
-
March Madness results, sked, tip times
March Madness is already insane, and you can check out scores and tip times from every game...
-
Boeheim, Syracuse back in the Sweet 16
Jim Boeheim bests Tom Izzo in Hall of Fame clash to put the Orange into the Sweet 16
-
Curry surprises UMBC with new kicks
Curry gave the Retrievers the kicks ahead of their second-round game on Sunday
-
Xavier vs. Florida State preview
The No. 1 seed Musketeers face Florida State in the second round of the Big Dance on Sunda...