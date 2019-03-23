WATCH: Maryland coach Mark Turgeon's emotional comments show what March Madness is all about
Turgeon was visibly upset following a thrilling 69-67 loss to LSU in the second round
The NCAA Tournament is equal parts thrilling and heartbreaking, which is what makes it one of the top sporting events every year. The emotion of the games always comes through at the end, especially for teams going home. The harsh reality that the journey is over makes for some gripping moments. The heartfelt comments by No. 6 seed Maryland coach Mark Turgeon following his team's 69-67 loss to No. 3 seed LSU is one of them.
Turgeon was visibly upset and on the verge of tears as he talked through what coaching the 2018-19 Terps has meant to him. "They made coaching fun again," he told WUSA 9 reporter Tom Hunsicker. "I don't know why it didn't go our way today, but they deserve better."
You can watch the full clip below ...
Indeed, Maryland lost in heartbreaking style. Maryland battled back from a 15 point deficit to take the lead late. In an absolute rock fight in which both teams' bigs dominated in the paint, the Terps lost on, of all things, a go-ahead drive to the basket by LSU's Tremont Waters' with 1.6 seconds left. Turgeon's team definitely has a lot to be proud of. This is a group that won 23 games and advanced at least one game in the tourney. But the sting of sudden defeat is hard to overcome and it's understandable that Turgeon would tear up in talking about his final locker room message of the season.
