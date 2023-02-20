Who's Playing
North Carolina Central @ Maryland-Eastern Shore
Current Records: North Carolina Central 13-11; Maryland-Eastern Shore 15-10
What to Know
The North Carolina Central Eagles will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to William P Hytche Athletic Center at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday. They are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.
North Carolina Central beat the Delaware State Hornets 66-58 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks and the South Carolina State Bulldogs this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Maryland-Eastern Shore wrapped it up with a 78-62 win at home.
The wins brought the Eagles up to 13-11 and Maryland-Eastern Shore to 15-10. A couple stats to keep an eye on: North Carolina Central is fifth worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.2 on average. To make matters even worse for North Carolina Central, the Hawks rank third in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 18.4 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a slight 1-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Hawks as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
North Carolina Central have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Maryland-Eastern Shore.
- Jan 23, 2023 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 59 vs. North Carolina Central 58
- Mar 10, 2022 - North Carolina Central 68 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 56
- Feb 21, 2022 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 79 vs. North Carolina Central 66
- Jan 24, 2022 - North Carolina Central 75 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 63
- Feb 22, 2020 - North Carolina Central 74 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 55
- Jan 13, 2020 - North Carolina Central 69 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 64
- Feb 09, 2019 - North Carolina Central 78 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 53
- Jan 12, 2019 - North Carolina Central 61 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 48
- Feb 17, 2018 - North Carolina Central 77 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 49
- Jan 22, 2018 - North Carolina Central 63 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 60
- Mar 10, 2017 - North Carolina Central 77 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 49
- Feb 18, 2017 - North Carolina Central 82 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 69
- Jan 11, 2017 - North Carolina Central 69 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 52
- Dec 05, 2015 - North Carolina Central 70 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 59