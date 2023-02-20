Who's Playing

North Carolina Central @ Maryland-Eastern Shore

Current Records: North Carolina Central 13-11; Maryland-Eastern Shore 15-10

What to Know

The North Carolina Central Eagles will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to William P Hytche Athletic Center at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday. They are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

North Carolina Central beat the Delaware State Hornets 66-58 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks and the South Carolina State Bulldogs this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Maryland-Eastern Shore wrapped it up with a 78-62 win at home.

The wins brought the Eagles up to 13-11 and Maryland-Eastern Shore to 15-10. A couple stats to keep an eye on: North Carolina Central is fifth worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.2 on average. To make matters even worse for North Carolina Central, the Hawks rank third in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 18.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland

William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a slight 1-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Hawks as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Carolina Central have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Maryland-Eastern Shore.