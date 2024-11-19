Who's Playing

Canisius Golden Griffins @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Canisius 0-5, Maryland 3-1

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Maryland. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Canisius Golden Griffins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Xfinity Center. The Terrapins are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.8 points per game this season.

Canisius is facing Maryland at the wrong time: Maryland suffered their first home loss of the season on Friday and they're likely out for redemption. They took a 78-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Eagles. The loss was the Terrapins' first of the season.

Despite the loss, Maryland had strong showings from Derik Queen, who went 9 for 13 en route to 24 points plus seven rebounds and two blocks, and Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who went 10 for 17 en route to 24 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, Canisius' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their sixth straight defeat dating back to last season. They suffered a bruising 92-69 loss at the hands of Western Michigan.

Canisius' defeat came about despite a quality game from Paul McMillan IV, who earned 23 points plus six rebounds and two steals. The game was McMillan IV's third in a row with at least 22.4 points. Cam Palesse was another key player, posting ten points.

Having lost for the first time this season, Maryland fell to 3-1. As for Canisius, their loss dropped their record down to 0-5.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 29.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

