Halftime Report

A win for Maryland would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Rider 54-27.

If Maryland keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-3 in no time. On the other hand, Rider will have to make due with a 1-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Rider 1-4, Maryland 3-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

The Rider Broncs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Maryland Terrapins at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 28th at Xfinity Center. Rider comes in on a streak of failing to score more than 58 points in their last three games, a trend the squad is of course eager to reverse.

Last Monday, the Broncs couldn't handle the Seawolves and fell 55-48.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 17 to 6 on the offensive boards, a fact Maryland proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 68-55 victory over the Jaguars. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Maryland.

Among those leading the charge was Julian Reese, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 15 rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Less helpful for Maryland was DeShawn Harris-Smith's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The last time the Broncs won on the road was back last Friday. Having now lost four straight away contests, they've bumped their record down to 1-4. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 55.3 points per game. As for the Terrapins, the victory got them back to even at 3-3.

While only Rider took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their game on Tuesday, Maryland is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 17 points. This contest will be Rider's fifth straight as the underdogs on the road (so far over this stretch they are 1-3 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rider have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Maryland is a big 17-point favorite against Rider, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 131.5 points.

Series History

Maryland won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.

Nov 20, 2015 - Maryland 65 vs. Rider 58

Injury Report for Maryland

Chance Stephens: Out (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Rider

No Injury Information