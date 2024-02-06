Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Rutgers 11-10, Maryland 13-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Maryland Terrapins are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 6th at Xfinity Center. Rutgers will be strutting in after a win while the Terrapins will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Rutgers can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They came out on top against the Wolverines by a score of 69-59. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 17:02 mark of the second half, when Rutgers was facing a 47-32 deficit.

Rutgers' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Derek Simpson, who scored 19 points along with six assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Clifford Omoruyi, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Terrapins came up short against the Spartans on Saturday and fell 63-54. Maryland has struggled against the Spartans recently, as their game on Saturday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the defeat, Maryland had strong showings from Jahmir Young, who scored 31 points, and Jordan Geronimo, who scored six points along with six rebounds and three blocks. Geronimo is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last three games he's played.

The Scarlet Knights' victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-10. As for the Terrapins, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-9.

Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rutgers have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Rutgers beat the Terrapins 64-50 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Rutgers since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Maryland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Rutgers.