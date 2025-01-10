Who's Playing

UCLA Bruins @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: UCLA 11-4, Maryland 11-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 10, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, January 10, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the UCLA Bruins and the Maryland Terrapins are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Xfinity Center. Both have allowed few points on average, (the Bruins: 61.5, the Terrapins: 63.5) so any points scored will be well earned.

UCLA's usually-dominant defense will be looking to make up for Tuesday's dud, when Michigan offense got past them with ease. UCLA suffered a grim 94-75 loss to Michigan on Tuesday. It was supposed to be a close match, and the Bruins were supposed to come out on top, but clearly nobody told Michigan.

Despite their defeat, UCLA saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kobe Johnson, who scored 12 points plus two blocks, was perhaps the best of all. Tyler Bilodeau was another key player, going 8 for 15 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Maryland has relied on a stalwart defense averaging 63.47 points allowed per game, but that average took a hit on Sunday. They took an 83-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of Oregon. The Terrapins were up 30-17 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Like UCLA, Maryland lost despite seeing results from several players. Rodney Rice led the charge by going 5 for 8 en route to 19 points. Another player making a difference was Derik Queen, who had 17 points in addition to five rebounds and two steals.

UCLA's loss ended a nine-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 11-4. As for Maryland, they dropped their record down to 11-4 with the defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UCLA hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.9 points per game. However, it's not like Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UCLA came up short against Maryland in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 69-60. Thankfully for UCLA, Jahmir Young (who went 13 for 19 en route to 37 points plus seven rebounds) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Series History

Maryland and UCLA both have 1 win in their last 2 games.