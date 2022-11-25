Who's Playing

Coppin State @ No. 23 Maryland

Current Records: Coppin State 3-4; Maryland 5-0

What to Know

The Coppin State Eagles' road trip will continue as they head to Xfinity Center at 4 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the #23 Maryland Terrapins. Maryland should still be feeling good after a win, while the Eagles will be looking to get back in the win column.

It looks like Coppin State got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. The game between Coppin State and the Towson Tigers on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Coppin State falling 83-67.

Meanwhile, Maryland had enough points to win and then some against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Sunday, taking their contest 88-70. The Terrapins' forward Donta Scott looked sharp as he had 24 points in addition to eight rebounds.

The Eagles are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.

Coppin State is now 3-4 while Maryland sits at 5-0. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Coppin State is 353rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 83 on average. The Terrapins' defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 29th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 57.8. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4 p.m. ET

Friday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Terrapins are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.