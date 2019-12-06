Watch Maryland vs. Illinois: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 3 Maryland (home) vs. Illinois (away)

Current Records: Maryland 9-0; Illinois 6-2

What to Know

The #3 Maryland Terrapins will stay at home another game and welcome the Illinois Fighting Illini at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Xfinity Center. Maryland is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Terrapins made easy work of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and carried off a 72-51 win. The Terrapins' success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Jalen Smith, who posted a double-double on 16 boards and 15 points along with five blocks, and G Eric Ayala, who had 14 points and five assists along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Illinois on Monday, but luck did not. They needed just a quick three to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 81-79. They got a solid performance out of C Kofi Cockburn, who had 23 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Maryland's victory lifted them to 9-0 while Illinois' loss dropped them down to 6-2. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Maryland rank 31st in the league when it comes to points per game, with 80 on average. But Illinois is even better: they come into the game boasting the third most points per game in the league at 87.1. We'll see if that edge gives Illinois a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Maryland have won four out of their last five games against Illinois.