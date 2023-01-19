Who's Playing

Michigan @ Maryland

Current Records: Michigan 10-7; Maryland 11-6

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines are 10-3 against the Maryland Terrapins since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Michigan and Maryland will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at Xfinity Center. The Wolverines will be strutting in after a win while Maryland will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Michigan was able to grind out a solid victory over the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday, winning 85-78. Michigan's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Jett Howard led the charge as he had 16 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the game between the Terrapins and the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Maryland falling 81-67 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Maryland's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Jahmir Young, who had 20 points in addition to five boards, and forward Donta Scott, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Michigan's win brought them up to 10-7 while Maryland's defeat pulled them down to 11-6. Michigan is 5-4 after wins this season, and Maryland is 2-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Michigan have won ten out of their last 13 games against Maryland.