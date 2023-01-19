Who's Playing
Michigan @ Maryland
Current Records: Michigan 10-7; Maryland 11-6
What to Know
The Michigan Wolverines are 10-3 against the Maryland Terrapins since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Michigan and Maryland will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at Xfinity Center. The Wolverines will be strutting in after a win while Maryland will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Michigan was able to grind out a solid victory over the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday, winning 85-78. Michigan's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Jett Howard led the charge as he had 16 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, the game between the Terrapins and the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Maryland falling 81-67 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Maryland's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Jahmir Young, who had 20 points in addition to five boards, and forward Donta Scott, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Michigan's win brought them up to 10-7 while Maryland's defeat pulled them down to 11-6. Michigan is 5-4 after wins this season, and Maryland is 2-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Michigan have won ten out of their last 13 games against Maryland.
- Jan 01, 2023 - Michigan 81 vs. Maryland 46
- Jan 18, 2022 - Michigan 83 vs. Maryland 64
- Mar 12, 2021 - Michigan 79 vs. Maryland 66
- Jan 19, 2021 - Michigan 87 vs. Maryland 63
- Dec 31, 2020 - Michigan 84 vs. Maryland 73
- Mar 08, 2020 - Maryland 83 vs. Michigan 70
- Mar 03, 2019 - Michigan 69 vs. Maryland 62
- Feb 16, 2019 - Michigan 65 vs. Maryland 52
- Feb 24, 2018 - Michigan 85 vs. Maryland 61
- Jan 15, 2018 - Michigan 68 vs. Maryland 67
- Jan 07, 2017 - Maryland 77 vs. Michigan 70
- Feb 21, 2016 - Maryland 86 vs. Michigan 82
- Jan 12, 2016 - Michigan 70 vs. Maryland 67