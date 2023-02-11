Who's Playing

Penn State @ Maryland

Current Records: Penn State 14-10; Maryland 16-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Maryland Terrapins are heading back home. Maryland and the Penn State Nittany Lions will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET Saturday at Xfinity Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Terrapins were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 63-58 to the Michigan State Spartans. Maryland got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jahmir Young (17), guard Hakim Hart (12), forward Julian Reese (11), and forward Donta Scott (10).

Meanwhile, Penn State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 79-74 to the Wisconsin Badgers. Guard Seth Lundy put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 14 points along with nine boards.

Maryland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Penn State have struggled against the spread on the road.

The losses put the Terrapins at 16-8 and the Nittany Lions at 14-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Maryland ranks 27th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.9 on average. Less enviably, Penn State is stumbling into the matchup with the 357th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Penn State.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.00

Odds

The Terrapins are a big 8-point favorite against the Nittany Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Penn State have won six out of their last ten games against Maryland.