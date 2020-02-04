Watch Maryland vs. Rutgers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Maryland

Current Records: Rutgers 16-6; Maryland 17-4

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are 0-5 against the #9 Maryland Terrapins since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit tonight. The Scarlet Knights and the Terrapins will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at Xfinity Center. RU's scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Maryland hopes will continue.

RU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 69-63 to the Michigan Wolverines. The over/under? 132. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here. Guard Caleb McConnell had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 5-for-14 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Maryland was able to grind out a solid victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes last week, winning 82-72. Maryland got double-digit scores from four players: guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (31), forward Jalen Smith (18), guard Aaron Wiggins (14), and guard Darryl Morsell (10). That's four consecutive double-doubles for Smith.

RU is now 16-6 while Maryland sits at 17-4. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Scarlet Knights come into the contest boasting the 16th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.7. But Maryland is even better: they enter the matchup with 4.8 blocked shots per game on average, good for 15th best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.80

Odds

The Terrapins are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 131

Series History

Maryland have won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last six years.