Who's Playing

No. 7 Tennessee @ No. 13 Maryland

Current Records: Tennessee 8-1; Maryland 8-1

What to Know

The #13 Maryland Terrapins will take on the #7 Tennessee Volunteers at 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Barclays Center. The Volunteers should still be riding high after a victory, while Maryland will be looking to get back in the win column.

Maryland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Tuesday as they fell 64-59 to the Wisconsin Badgers. One thing holding Maryland back was the mediocre play of guard Hakim Hart, who did not have his best game: he finished with only five points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Tennessee took their matchup at home this past Wednesday with ease, bagging an 84-49 win over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels. Tennessee got double-digit scores from five players: guard Tyreke Key (17), forward Julian Phillips (16), forward Uros Plavsic (13), guard Zakai Zeigler (13), and forward Olivier Nkamhoua (10).

The Terrapins are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Maryland and the Volunteers now sit at an identical 8-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Maryland enters the game with only 4.4 steals given up per game on average, good for third best in college basketball. But Tennessee comes into the contest boasting the third most steals per game in college basketball at 11.8. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Volunteers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Volunteers, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.