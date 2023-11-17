Who's Playing

Harvard Crimson @ Massachusetts Minutemen

Current Records: Harvard 3-0, Massachusetts 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Harvard Crimson will head out on the road to face off against the Massachusetts Minutemen at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at William D. Mullins Center. The pair are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Harvard had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Tuesday. Everything went their way against the Huskies as the Crimson made off with a 80-56 victory. The over/under was set at 135.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, the Minutemen made easy work of the Bobcats on Monday and carried off a 102-81 win. That's two games straight that Massachusetts has won by exactly 21 points.

Massachusetts got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Matt Cross out in front who scored 19 points along with 5 rebounds and 2 assists. Another player making a difference was Rahsool Diggins, who scored 22 points along with 2 assists and 2 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Crimson to 3-0 and the Minutemen to 2-0.

Not only did both teams in this Friday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Massachusetts is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They finished last season with an even 15-15 record against the spread.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Harvard have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Massachusetts struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Massachusetts is a 4-point favorite against Harvard, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Minutemen as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

Massachusetts has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Harvard.