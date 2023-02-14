Who's Playing

Loyola Chicago @ Massachusetts

Current Records: Loyola Chicago 8-16; Massachusetts 13-12

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Minutemen and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at William D. Mullins Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

UMass ended up a good deal behind the La Salle Explorers when they played this past Saturday, losing 86-72. Forward Matt Cross put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 15 points along with eight boards.

Loyola Chicago lost a heartbreaker to the Richmond Spiders when they met in December of 2020, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. It was close but no cigar for the Ramblers as they fell 74-71 to Richmond. The losing side was boosted by guard Jalen Quinn, who had 16 points. Quinn had some trouble finding his footing against the Saint Joseph's Hawks this past Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

UMass is now 13-12 while Loyola Chicago sits at 8-16. The Minutemen are 6-5 after losses this year, Loyola Chicago 4-11.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.