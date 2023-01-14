Who's Playing

Rhode Island @ Massachusetts

Current Records: Rhode Island 6-10; Massachusetts 10-6

What to Know

Get ready for an Atlantic 10 battle as the Rhode Island Rams and the Massachusetts Minutemen will face off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at William D. Mullins Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Rhode Island winning the first 81-68 on the road and UMass taking the second 78-67.

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Rams proved too difficult a challenge. Rhode Island escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 68-67. Having forecasted a close victory for them, the oddsmakers were right on the money. It was another big night for Rhode Island's guard Ishmael Leggett, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 14 boards.

Speaking of close games: UMass was just a bucket shy of a win on Wednesday and fell 78-77 to the La Salle Explorers. Five players on the Minutemen scored in the double digits: guard Noah Fernandes (15), guard RJ Luis (14), forward Matt Cross (13), forward Dyondre Dominguez (12), and forward Wildens Leveque (10).

The Rams' victory brought them up to 6-10 while UMass' defeat pulled them down to 10-6. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Rhode Island is stumbling into the game with the 28th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. UMass has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 49th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Rhode Island have won nine out of their last 15 games against Massachusetts.