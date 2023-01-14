Who's Playing
Rhode Island @ Massachusetts
Current Records: Rhode Island 6-10; Massachusetts 10-6
What to Know
Get ready for an Atlantic 10 battle as the Rhode Island Rams and the Massachusetts Minutemen will face off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at William D. Mullins Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Rhode Island winning the first 81-68 on the road and UMass taking the second 78-67.
The St. Bonaventure Bonnies typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Rams proved too difficult a challenge. Rhode Island escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 68-67. Having forecasted a close victory for them, the oddsmakers were right on the money. It was another big night for Rhode Island's guard Ishmael Leggett, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 14 boards.
Speaking of close games: UMass was just a bucket shy of a win on Wednesday and fell 78-77 to the La Salle Explorers. Five players on the Minutemen scored in the double digits: guard Noah Fernandes (15), guard RJ Luis (14), forward Matt Cross (13), forward Dyondre Dominguez (12), and forward Wildens Leveque (10).
The Rams' victory brought them up to 6-10 while UMass' defeat pulled them down to 10-6. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Rhode Island is stumbling into the game with the 28th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. UMass has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 49th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
Series History
Rhode Island have won nine out of their last 15 games against Massachusetts.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Massachusetts 78 vs. Rhode Island 67
- Jan 15, 2022 - Rhode Island 81 vs. Massachusetts 68
- Feb 06, 2021 - Massachusetts 75 vs. Rhode Island 63
- Jan 13, 2021 - Massachusetts 80 vs. Rhode Island 78
- Mar 07, 2020 - Rhode Island 64 vs. Massachusetts 63
- Feb 04, 2020 - Rhode Island 73 vs. Massachusetts 67
- Mar 09, 2019 - Rhode Island 94 vs. Massachusetts 75
- Jan 27, 2019 - Massachusetts 77 vs. Rhode Island 70
- Jan 30, 2018 - Rhode Island 85 vs. Massachusetts 83
- Jan 17, 2018 - Rhode Island 73 vs. Massachusetts 51
- Feb 07, 2017 - Rhode Island 70 vs. Massachusetts 62
- Jan 15, 2017 - Rhode Island 79 vs. Massachusetts 77
- Mar 10, 2016 - Massachusetts 67 vs. Rhode Island 62
- Mar 03, 2016 - Rhode Island 68 vs. Massachusetts 50
- Feb 02, 2016 - Massachusetts 61 vs. Rhode Island 56