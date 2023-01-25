Who's Playing

Richmond @ Massachusetts

Current Records: Richmond 11-9; Massachusetts 11-8

What to Know

The Richmond Spiders are 6-1 against the Massachusetts Minutemen since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Spiders and UMass will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at William D. Mullins Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Richmond ended up a good deal behind the VCU Rams when they played this past Friday, losing 74-62. One thing holding Richmond back was the mediocre play of forward Tyler Burton, who did not have his best game: he finished with 14 points on 5-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over six times in his 38 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, UMass was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 74-68 to the Saint Joseph's Hawks. Massachusetts' defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Matt Cross, who posted a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds along with five assists.

The losses put Richmond at 11-9 and the Minutemen at 11-8. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Spiders are stumbling into the matchup with the 36th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.4 on average. UMass has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 40th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Richmond have won six out of their last seven games against Massachusetts.