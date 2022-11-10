Who's Playing

Towson @ Massachusetts

Current Records: Towson 1-0; Massachusetts 1-0

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen will stay at home another game and welcome the Towson Tigers at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at William D. Mullins Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

UMass made easy work of the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Monday and carried off a 94-67 win.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Tigers beat the Albany Great Danes 67-62 on Monday.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when UMass and Towson clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.