Who's Playing

UMass Lowell @ Massachusetts

Current Records: UMass Lowell 9-1; Massachusetts 7-1

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen are 5-0 against the UMass Lowell River Hawks since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Minutemen will stay at home another game and welcome UMass Lowell at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 8 at William D. Mullins Center.

UMass strolled past the Albany Great Danes with points to spare on Monday, taking the matchup 87-73. UMass got double-digit scores from six players: forward Tafara Gapare (15), forward Isaac Kante (14), guard Keon Thompson (13), guard T.J. Weeks Jr. (10), forward Brandon Martin (10), and forward Dyondre Dominguez (10).

Meanwhile, UMass Lowell was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. Everything went their way against the LIU Sharks on Monday as they made off with an 84-64 win.

Their wins bumped UMass to 7-1 and the River Hawks to 9-1. In Massachusetts' victory, Tafara Gapare had 15 points in addition to five steals and Isaac Kante had 14 points. We'll see if UMass Lowell have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

Series History

Massachusetts have won all of the games they've played against UMass Lowell in the last eight years.