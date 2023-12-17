Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ McNeese State Cowboys

Current Records: Louisiana 6-4, McNeese State 9-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

McNeese State is 0-8 against Louisiana since December of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The McNeese State Cowboys will stay at home for another game and welcome the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 4:00 p.m. ET on December 17th at The Legacy Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

McNeese State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 19 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Golden Eagles on Wednesday as the Cowboys made off with a 67-48 victory.

Meanwhile, the Ragin Cajuns were able to grind out a solid win over the Colonels on Wednesday, taking the game 73-62.

The Cowboys' victory was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.7 points per game. As for the Ragin Cajuns, their victory bumped their record up to 6-4.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: McNeese State just can't miss this season, having made 50.1% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Louisiana struggles in that department as they've made 47% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

McNeese State came up short against Louisiana when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 78-70. Can McNeese State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Louisiana has won all of the games they've played against McNeese State in the last 8 years.