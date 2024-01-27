Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ McNeese State Cowboys

Current Records: New Orleans 7-12, McNeese State 17-2

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the New Orleans Privateers and the McNeese State Cowboys are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at The Legacy Center. New Orleans is staggering into the matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while McNeese State will skip in buoyed by 12 consecutive wins.

The point spread may have favored New Orleans on Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 88-80 to the Huskies. Even though they lost, New Orleans' still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.2 points per game (they're now ranked 166th in scoring overall).

Even though McNeese State has not done well against TX A&M-CC recently (they were 0-10 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. The Cowboys pulled ahead with a 62-61 photo finish over the Islanders.

The Privateers' defeat was their seventh straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 7-12. As for the Cowboys, their win bumped their record up to 17-2.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. New Orleans hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.2 points per game. However, it's not like McNeese State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

New Orleans came up short against McNeese State in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 80-73. Can New Orleans avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

New Orleans has won 6 out of their last 10 games against McNeese State.