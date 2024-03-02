Who's Playing

Nicholls State Colonels @ McNeese State Cowboys

Current Records: Nicholls State 16-12, McNeese State 25-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the McNeese State Cowboys and the Nicholls State Colonels are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at The Legacy Center. McNeese State will be looking to keep their 15-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

After a 88-69 finish the last time they played, McNeese State and the Cardinals decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Cowboys skirted past the Cardinals 58-56. Despite the win, that was the fewest points McNeese State has scored all year.

Nicholls State aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Monday extended their overall winning streak to three. They came out on top against the Cardinals by a score of 92-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Cowboys' victory bumped their record up to 25-3. As for the Colonels, they have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-12 record this season.

Everything came up roses for McNeese State against the Colonels in their previous meeting last Saturday as the team secured a 74-47 victory. Will McNeese State repeat their success, or do the Colonels have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Nicholls State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against McNeese State.