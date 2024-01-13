Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ McNeese State Cowboys

Current Records: SE Louisiana 6-9, McNeese State 13-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the SE Louisiana Lions and the McNeese State Cowboys are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at The Legacy Center.

SE Louisiana unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a 66-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Colonels. SE Louisiana has struggled against Nicholls State recently, as their game on Tuesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, McNeese State had already won seven in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 19.9 points), and they went ahead and made it eight on Monday. They came out on top against the Demons by a score of 68-59.

The Lions' defeat dropped their record down to 6-9. As for the Cowboys, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-2 record this season.

SE Louisiana skirted past McNeese State 78-75 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for SE Louisiana since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

SE Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against McNeese State.