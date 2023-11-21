Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ McNeese State Cowboys

Current Records: Texas State 2-2, McNeese State 4-1

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

What to Know

The McNeese State Cowboys will face off against the Texas State Bobcats at 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Thomas Assembly Center. McNeese State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up five turnovers on Saturday.

After a string of three wins, McNeese State's good fortune finally ran out. They fell just short of the Catamounts by a score of 76-74. McNeese State found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats earned a 72-62 win over the Roadrunners on Friday. The win was just what Texas State needed coming off of a 93-54 defeat in their prior match.

Texas State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Christian Turner out in front who scored 19 points along with 5 rebounds. Brandon Love was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds.

McNeese State is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: McNeese State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 42.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

McNeese State is a 4-point favorite against Texas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

Series History

Texas State has won both of the games they've played against McNeese State in the last 8 years.

Nov 29, 2016 - Texas State 80 vs. McNeese State 68

Nov 28, 2015 - Texas State 70 vs. McNeese State 67

