Who's Playing

TX A&M-CC Islanders @ McNeese State Cowboys

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 14-8, McNeese State 20-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

TX A&M-CC is 9-1 against the Cowboys since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Southland battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at The Legacy Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

TX A&M-CC entered their tilt with the Cardinals with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Islanders walked away with a 79-71 win over the Cardinals on Saturday. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 16 to 6 on the offensive boards, as TX A&M-CC did.

Meanwhile, McNeese State stacked a ninth blowout win onto their ever-increasing hoard on Monday. They claimed a resounding 77-51 victory over the Lions at home. The score was close at the half, but McNeese State pulled away in the second half with 47 points.

The Islanders are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-8 record this season. As for the Cowboys, they pushed their record up to 20-3 with that victory, which was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. TX A&M-CC hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.7 points per game. However, it's not like McNeese State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

TX A&M-CC and the Cowboys were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in January, but the Islanders came up empty-handed after a 62-61 loss. Can TX A&M-CC avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

TX A&M-CC has won 9 out of their last 10 games against McNeese State.