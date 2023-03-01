Who's Playing

New Orleans @ McNeese State

Current Records: New Orleans 10-18; McNeese State 8-22

What to Know

The McNeese State Cowboys will be returning home after a two-game road trip. McNeese State and the New Orleans Privateers will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at The Legacy Center. New Orleans will be strutting in after a victory while the Cowboys will be stumbling in from a loss.

McNeese State was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 78-75 to the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, New Orleans beat the Lamar Cardinals 84-79 this past Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, McNeese State is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-8 against the spread when favored.

The Cowboys are now 8-22 while the Privateers sit at 10-18. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: McNeese State has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.10% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. New Orleans has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 356th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 79.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a 3-point favorite against the Privateers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won 12 out of their last 16 games against McNeese State.