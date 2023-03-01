Who's Playing
New Orleans @ McNeese State
Current Records: New Orleans 10-18; McNeese State 8-22
What to Know
The McNeese State Cowboys will be returning home after a two-game road trip. McNeese State and the New Orleans Privateers will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at The Legacy Center. New Orleans will be strutting in after a victory while the Cowboys will be stumbling in from a loss.
McNeese State was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 78-75 to the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, New Orleans beat the Lamar Cardinals 84-79 this past Saturday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, McNeese State is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-8 against the spread when favored.
The Cowboys are now 8-22 while the Privateers sit at 10-18. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: McNeese State has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.10% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. New Orleans has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 356th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 79.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cowboys are a 3-point favorite against the Privateers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans have won 12 out of their last 16 games against McNeese State.
- Feb 11, 2023 - McNeese State 79 vs. New Orleans 78
- Mar 10, 2022 - New Orleans 82 vs. McNeese State 78
- Feb 19, 2022 - New Orleans 88 vs. McNeese State 75
- Jan 30, 2022 - New Orleans 84 vs. McNeese State 78
- Jan 06, 2022 - McNeese State 92 vs. New Orleans 82
- Jan 16, 2021 - New Orleans 99 vs. McNeese State 84
- Feb 22, 2020 - New Orleans 82 vs. McNeese State 77
- Jan 18, 2020 - McNeese State 65 vs. New Orleans 52
- Feb 23, 2019 - New Orleans 60 vs. McNeese State 51
- Jan 12, 2019 - New Orleans 79 vs. McNeese State 66
- Feb 17, 2018 - New Orleans 90 vs. McNeese State 74
- Jan 06, 2018 - New Orleans 82 vs. McNeese State 75
- Feb 09, 2017 - New Orleans 69 vs. McNeese State 63
- Jan 26, 2017 - New Orleans 75 vs. McNeese State 56
- Feb 11, 2016 - McNeese State 87 vs. New Orleans 76
- Jan 30, 2016 - New Orleans 76 vs. McNeese State 64