Who's Playing

Nicholls State @ McNeese State

Current Records: Nicholls State 9-9; McNeese State 5-14

What to Know

The Nicholls State Colonels have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Nicholls State and the McNeese State Cowboys will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at The Legacy Center. The Colonels should still be riding high after a win, while McNeese State will be looking to right the ship.

The Cowboys are out to make up for these teams' contest on Thursday. Nicholls State came out on top against McNeese State by a score of 73-64.

Nicholls State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Nicholls State, who are 6-6-2 against the spread.

The Colonels are now 9-9 while McNeese State sits at 5-14. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Nicholls State ranks 10th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 18.4 on average. Less enviably, McNeese State is stumbling into the game with the fourth most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Cowboys.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colonels are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Nicholls State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against McNeese State.