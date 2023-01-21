Who's Playing
Nicholls State @ McNeese State
Current Records: Nicholls State 9-9; McNeese State 5-14
What to Know
The Nicholls State Colonels have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Nicholls State and the McNeese State Cowboys will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at The Legacy Center. The Colonels should still be riding high after a win, while McNeese State will be looking to right the ship.
The Cowboys are out to make up for these teams' contest on Thursday. Nicholls State came out on top against McNeese State by a score of 73-64.
Nicholls State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Nicholls State, who are 6-6-2 against the spread.
The Colonels are now 9-9 while McNeese State sits at 5-14. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Nicholls State ranks 10th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 18.4 on average. Less enviably, McNeese State is stumbling into the game with the fourth most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Cowboys.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Colonels are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Nicholls State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against McNeese State.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Nicholls State 73 vs. McNeese State 64
- Feb 17, 2022 - Nicholls State 82 vs. McNeese State 73
- Jan 27, 2022 - Nicholls State 81 vs. McNeese State 71
- Mar 04, 2021 - Nicholls State 80 vs. McNeese State 67
- Jan 27, 2021 - Nicholls State 76 vs. McNeese State 69
- Mar 04, 2020 - Nicholls State 80 vs. McNeese State 56
- Jan 29, 2020 - McNeese State 90 vs. Nicholls State 78
- Feb 27, 2019 - McNeese State 84 vs. Nicholls State 75
- Jan 16, 2019 - McNeese State 86 vs. Nicholls State 75
- Feb 21, 2018 - Nicholls State 96 vs. McNeese State 79
- Jan 10, 2018 - Nicholls State 85 vs. McNeese State 80
- Jan 28, 2017 - Nicholls State 78 vs. McNeese State 74
- Mar 09, 2016 - Nicholls State 94 vs. McNeese State 90
- Feb 27, 2016 - McNeese State 71 vs. Nicholls State 69
- Feb 06, 2016 - Nicholls State 71 vs. McNeese State 56