Who's Playing

Delaware State Hornets @ Md.-E. Shore Hawks

Current Records: Delaware State 13-16, Md.-E. Shore 8-19

How To Watch

What to Know

Md.-E. Shore will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Delaware State Hornets will face off in a MEAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Hytche Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Md.-E. Shore's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 69-50 punch to the gut against the Spartans. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Md.-E. Shore has scored all season.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 19 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Delaware State found out the hard way on Monday. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 85-66 walloping at the hands of the Bison. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Delaware State in their matchups with Howard: they've now lost six in a row.

Delaware State struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Hawks' defeat was their 15th straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 8-19. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 57.7 points per game. As for the Hornets, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-16 record this season.

Md.-E. Shore came up short against Delaware State when the teams last played back in January, falling 67-63. Will Md.-E. Shore have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Delaware State is a 4-point favorite against Md.-E. Shore, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Md.-E. Shore has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Delaware State.